DEFINING WOKENESS Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep597

In this episode, Dinesh answers leftists who fake bewilderment by asking, “What do you mean by wokeness?” Well, here’s what it is.

Debbie joins Dinesh to talk about a new movie update, the FBI going to bat for the Bidens, a second Trump indictment, and why Fox news is so scared of Tucker’s new ventures.