The John Moore Show June 9, 2023 Hour 1

Tom Berryhill | TRUMP INDICTMENT, WAR, COMMUNICATIONS: HAM / SHORTWAVE / INTERNET, Dr. Huff makes a surprise appearance!

| Open lines, health & wellness, medical industry.

Third hour: 1st half, Brady talks about having an off-grid source of heat; 2nd half, Rondi makes her final regular appearance!

… Biden corruption, Ukraine, border, etc Prepper Tip: Pray for the Republic