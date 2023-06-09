Wild Week! Trump Indicted, Aliens, Wildfires, Biden Bribe Scheme || Headline News 6/9/23

Weekly News Report- What a wild week in news headlines!

First, a mysterious haze settles over most of the Northeast, turning New York City into an apocalpytic nightmare as Canadian wildfires rage, sending smoke south and east.

Tucker Carlson comes out of forced retirement with his first Tucker on Twitter episode where he let us all know we are not alone and aliens are real.

On Thursday, Trump "Truths" out a message informing the world he has been indicted by Biden's DOJ...again, on the very same day that House Republicans come out with proof that Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe.... We are living in strange times.

Buckle up, we are going for a wild ride this week's Headline News!