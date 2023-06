Top 10 Biblical Archeological Discoveries - Quirks of Creation Episode 9

The field of archeology is rife with mystery, intrigue, and happy accidents.

From ancient inscribed stones to herefore undiscovered Biblical texts, the world of archeology has brought new and exciting evidence to our understanding of the Bible.

This week, join Elise and Jess as they uncover Elise’s Top 10 Favorite Biblical archeological discoveries.

Between ancient undiscovered ruins, weird bones, and too much coffee, this week’s episode of Quirks of Creation is sure to be a blast.