June 9, 2023

June 8.

Returning home, 242 pm, very CIA NYPD 4638, a number of spy vehicles, including a Coned one, there was another one when I was exiting home at 1054 am parked at PS15, stalkers at the sidewalk near the entrance.

General statement: The spy network, based on my experience, involve percentages of the population, impossible you might say, that means millions.

In WW II, five million were involved in the Manhattan Project, in absolute secrecy, President Truman didn’t know until he was told about it, therefore, do not tell me, it is impossible.

You reach secrecy with large number of spies, because they know very little, just enough for a specific task and swore to absolute secrecy, and heavy penalties in case their open their mouths, some legal and others not so much.