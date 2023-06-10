Colombia: 4 indigenous children finally found alive 40 days after fatal plane crash |Oneindia News

Colombian authorities have confirmed that four indigenous children who went missing in the Colombian Amazon after surviving a plane crash 40 days ago have been finally found alive.

All 4 children were rescued yesterday by the military near the border between Colombia’s Caqueta and Guaviare provinces, close to where the small plane had crashed.

This crash had triggered a massive rescue operation for the four siblings.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted a photo of military personnel and indigenous people, purportedly involved in the rescue operation and confirmed the happy news of the rescue.

Earlier, on May 17, the President had announced finding the children..but had later retracted his claim.

He deleted the tweet the next day saying that the information - which his office had been given by Colombia's child welfare agency - could not be confirmed at that point of time.

