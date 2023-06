Trump Indictment: Walt Nauta,Trump's aide, indicted along with the former President |Oneindia News

Former US president Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges in connection to the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Along with him, one of his personal aides…Walt Nauta… #Waltnauta #Waltnautaindicted #Maralagocase ~HT.97~PR.153~ED.101~