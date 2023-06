ATTACK FOOTAGE!! 6 Ukraine Missiles destroys 25 Russian Wagner troops and Hideout in Soledar

Ukraine decimated an entire Russian military unit with a single HIMAR strike in Soledar, which has become the fiercest battle on the frontline of the war.

Ukraine took out around 25 Russian troops with a single strike after tracking a military unit to a house in Soledar.

The small salt mining town has seen the fiercest fighting of the war in months.

The footage of the attack raises questions about the Russian tactics after the troops were easily tracked overhead by Ukrainian forces.