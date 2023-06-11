Heat Mascot Sent to ER After Conor McGregor Punch During Game 4 Skit, per Report
Miami's mascot, Burnie, was taken to the emergency room after a skit with ex-UFC fighter Conor McGregor during the Heat's 108-95 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4.