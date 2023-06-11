The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster Movie Clip

The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured.

After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.

Inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTER thematically challenges our ideas of life and death.

Bomani J.

Story, the film's writer and director, crafts a thrilling tale about a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn again.

Director Bomani J.

Story Writers Bomani J.

Story Actors Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad L.

Coleman, Reilly Brooke Stith, Keith Holliday Genre Horror, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 32 minutes