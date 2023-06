#287 - Metal-O-Mania - Special Guest - Knox Colby of Enforced Returns

We told you Metalomaniax to start the year off that Enforced's War Remains should be VERY HIGH on your radar and MAN DO WE LOVE IT WHEN WE ARE RIGHT!!!

This is a BANGER so we were excited as hell to get Knox Colby to return to talk to us for the second time after we loved 2021's Kill Grid so damn much.

Join us for a great interview with this cat and playlist of pure aggression designed to make you feel things...in places that you are not used to feeling things....SO BREAK THINGS...and enjoy!!!