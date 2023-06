What Does Phil Knights Look For In Candidates?

Are you looking to make a career in the sports industry?

Have you ever wondered what Phil Knight looks for in potential candidates?

In this video, I'm going to share with you Phil Knight's tips and tricks to succeed in the sports industry.

Learn from the man who built Nike into one of the world's most successful companies!

With his advice, you can land your dream job and make it big in the sports industry.