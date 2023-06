Labour calls for a general election to end Tory ‘chaos’

Labour's Pat McFadden calls for a general election to "end the chaos and instability" within the government, saying the "Tory Party can't resolve its own chaos".

The shadow chief secretary to the treasury also claims that Boris Johnson "has played and used" Rishi Sunak by making him approve his "shoddy" honour's list, before attacking him.

Report by Blairm.

