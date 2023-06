You’re the Best in This Scene from CBS’ Young Sheldon

Watch the official “You’re the Best” clip from the CBS comedy series Young Sheldon, created by Chuck Lorne and Steven Molaro.

Young Sheldon Cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Reagan Revord, Jim Parsons, Annie Potts, Matt Hobby and Wyatt McClure Stream Young Sheldon now on Paramount+!