20230611 Sunday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Sunday: Dead Bomber, Trump Running 2024, Biden Admin Knows About China Spy Base Near Florida, Scottish Folk-Who?, McConnell GOP Non Story-Dems Silent on Biden Crimes Proof!!!, US Wilderness is Risky-DUH!

Scare Bait!, Mark Levin will Now Use "Scare Bait":), Rain in Peru, Houston Club Shooting, Wear Seatbelt in Cop Van, Druggie Arrested in Russia, Italy had Train Crash Too, Hog Truck Takes up Road-Truck Hogs Road!, Biden Rep and SPLC Director Colluded, Old Murder Case, San Fran is Falling Down-tune of London Bridge, Smart Young Kids, Good Man Found Not Guilty, Crew Sits Next to Door Slide on Airplanes, Alert!!!

Drunk CEO!, Alert!!

Unknown Actor Whines, ...and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.