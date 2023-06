Church Service - 6-11-2023 Livestream - Matthew 10:24-31 - "Do Not Fear"

Complete Church Service for Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The Gospel message must be preached in a hostile and dangerous world that is full of people who oppose it.

Given such a difficult situation it would be easy for Jesus' followers to become fearful and to give up on sharing their faith.

Jesus was aware of this danger and spent some time encouraging and strengthening His disciples.

This message focuses our attention on Jesus' words of encouragement.