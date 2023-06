LAL — Sunday Special: United States vs. Donald J. Trump (23 CR 80101) (June 11, 2023)

Welcome to a Sunday Special of Law and Legitimacy!

Norm and Mike will deliver an in-depth analysis of the indictment of former President and current leading candidate for President of the United States, Donald J.

Trump in connection with allegations of improper conduct and obstruction related to classified documents held at the Mar-a-Lago estate.