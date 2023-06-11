NARUTO: ULTIMATE NINJA Gameplay Walkthrough (Sakura's Scenario) FULL GAME

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja, known in Japan as the Naruto: Narutimate Series (Japanese: NARUTOナルト ナルティメットシリーズ, Hepburn: Naruto: Narutimetto Shirīzu), is a series of fighting video games, based on the popular manga and anime series Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto, for the PlayStation 2.

They were developed by CyberConnect2, and published by Bandai and later Bandai Namco Games.

It was followed by four more titles for the PlayStation 2, as well as five spinoffs for the PlayStation Portable, and a follow-up title for the PlayStation 3 entitled Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm.

While starting out as a series exclusive to the PlayStation family of systems, the series has also been present on Xbox devices since the release of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 for the Xbox 360, and also present to Microsoft for the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 on the Microsoft Windows.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja series sold over 20 million copies worldwide as of December 2019.

Mate Ninja, known in Japan as Naruto: Narutimate Hero (NARUTOナルト ナルティメットヒーロー, Naruto: Narutimetto Hīrō), is the first installment of the Ultimate Ninja series.

The game was released on October 23, 2003 in Japan, November 17, 2006 in Europe, June 26, 2006 in North America, and November 17, 2006 in Australia.