Aerosol Crimes (aka Chemtrails)

This documentary produced by chemtrail researcher Clifford Carnicom is a must see and an excellent research tool.

Five plus years into the operations has provided ample evidence in this 90min video that covers many topics.

Over the years aerosol/chemtrail research has provided some leads but even more questions as to who and why the spraying occurs.

It is clear jets are deliberately spraying the sky&apos;s and it will not stop until enough people are aware and willing to stand up for the operations exposure and termination.