The Idol S01E03 Daybreak

The Idol 1x03 "Daybreak" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - As Tedros inserts himself into Jocelyn's life by offering input on her wardrobe and collaborators, Leia brings her growing concerns to Chaim and Destiny.

But when her team suddenly begins to soften toward Tedros, Jocelyn becomes even more emotionally tethered to him.