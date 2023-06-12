The All-new Renault Espace E-Tech 200 ch - e-tech full hybrid

The Espace started a revolution, ushered in a vision of the future and has never stopped changing with the times.

Today’s the All-new Espace has an SUV vibe and athletic and elegant design, and the Esprit Alpine trim adds a motorsports edge.

It has remained true to its 5- or 7-seater long-distance people-carrier DNA and is still the Renault range’s most spacious model.

And that’s where it shines!

The choice of sophisticated materials and finishing touches add class to the top-of-the-range and bright interior thanks to a 1-sqm-plus sunroof, one of the largest on the market.

The All-new Espace is also up-to-the-minute and brimming with advanced technology in the sitting area and under the bonnet.

It has all the connectivity its driver and passengers need and keeps their environmental footprint in check.

Its outer dimensions are smaller and it is 215 kg lighter than its predecessor, and it comes with an ultraefficient 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid powertrain.

Its benchmarked low fuel consumption (4.6 litres per 100 km) gives it up to 1,100 km of range and the battery don’t need any charge.

Befitting Renault’s lineage of cars for life and living, the All-new Espace’s driving and safety features for all its occupants are at the top of the range.

It is built on the Alliance’s purpose-designed CMF-CD platform and comes with 32 driver assistance systems. MULTI-SENSE and 4CONTROL Advanced, Renault’s four-wheel-steering system, take pleasure at the wheel to the next level.