Glamorous Season 1

Glamorous Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: GLAMOROUS tells the story of MARCO MEJIA, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul MADOLYN ADDISON.

It's Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Starring:Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, Jade Payton Creators:Jordon Nardino Coming June 22, 2023 Miss Benny stars in this warmly witty drama-comedy series alongside Emmy nominee Kim Cattrall.