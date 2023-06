Mount Mayon: Philippines most active volcano spews lava, thousands evacuated | Oneindia News

The Philippines’ most active volcano began spewing lava and sulfuric gas Sunday, prompting the evacuation of more than 12,000 residents in the southeast of the country’s main island.

This comes as an alert was issued for tens of thousands of people as they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion.

