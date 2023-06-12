Has the ‘Dobby’ Mystery Been Solved?

Three months after a creepy creature that resembled Dobby from "Harry Potter" was captured on a home security camera, the question remains: Who, or what, was it?

The video of the creature was captured in the driveway of Vivian Gomez's home in June.

Some viewers noticed similarities to Dobby, while others theorized it could be Gomez's 9-year-old son wearing underwear on his head.

Inside Edition put it to the test by placing underwear on Bobby's head and asking him to do the chicken dance.

