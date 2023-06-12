Has the ‘Dobby’ Mystery Been Solved?
Has the ‘Dobby’ Mystery Been Solved?

Three months after a creepy creature that resembled Dobby from &quot;Harry Potter&quot; was captured on a home security camera, the question remains: Who, or what, was it?

The video of the creature was captured in the driveway of Vivian Gomez&apos;s home in June.

Some viewers noticed similarities to Dobby, while others theorized it could be Gomez&apos;s 9-year-old son wearing underwear on his head.

Inside Edition put it to the test by placing underwear on Bobby&apos;s head and asking him to do the chicken dance.

#InsideEdition