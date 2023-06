Cracker 82.5 Ledger Report - LIVE 8am EASTERN- June 12 2023

June 12 2023 - South Florida readies for media circus for Trump arraignment, Florida conceal carry law change nears, how many square feet $1500 a month gets you in Florida, WE TOLD YOU: Covid came from a lab in Wuhan China, Biden WH subordinates American flag to a rainbow, man wins woman's bike race in N.C and much more....