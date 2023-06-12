Cash Chat Fundraising Stream

Cash Chat is a social media application connected to a wallet that enables you to make transactions across borders.

This streaming is fundraising for the Upgrade of Cash Chat servers( Kindly send a $2 Startup Donation @ https://gofund.com/cashchat).

Thank you for the support.

Cash Chat has over a million registered users with only 300K actively engaged.

With the Cash Chat Upgrade comes the AI that will do anything you ask.

These innovations are made possible by the contributions from friends and well wishers.

Support us with a onetime gift of $2 or more.

Register on Cash Chat via www.cashchatbank.com or www.cashchat.se