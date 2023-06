Labour: ‘Boris responsible for Boris’ downfall

Labour has condemned the government for failing to get on with “serious issues” in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation from the Conservative Party.

According to Shadow Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, “the only person responsible and accountable for Boris Johnson’s downfall is Boris Johnson”.

Report by Ajagbef.

