Unstoppable: Russian Military Destroys German Air Defense Radar in Ukraine.

Russian Military Destroys German Air Defense Radar in Ukraine.

In a shocking turn of events, Russian forces have successfully targeted and destroyed a Ukrainian radar station belonging to a German-made IRIS-T air defense complex.

The IRIS-T SLM system, delivered by Germany to Ukraine in October 2022, was designed to defend against various threats, including cruise missiles, helicopters, jets, and drones.

