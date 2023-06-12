Digging Into the Trump Indictment + Soros Passes the Torch + Fired by the Pronoun Police | Kash, MTG

The federal indictment of Donald Trump has been out for three days now.

How does it hold up after a weekend of scrutiny?

What does it mean for the 2024 primary and for America?

Charlie talks it over with Kash Patel and Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who spent the weekend alongside Trump in Georgia.

Plus, Charlie reacts to George Soros formally handing off his radical left-wing empire to his son.

Also, teacher Jessica Tapia was fired for refusing to recognize the new identities of transgender students.

She joins Charlie to discuss her case and her newly-filed lawsuit.

