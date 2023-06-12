Unscripted Tonys Makes History With First Nonbinary Winners

Unscripted Tonys, Makes History With First , Nonbinary Winners.

On June 11, Alex Newell and J.

Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary people to win Tonys.

On June 11, Alex Newell and J.

Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary people to win Tonys.

NBC reports that the historic moment was presented unscripted, as the event took place amid the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.

NBC reports that the historic moment was presented unscripted, as the event took place amid the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.

Thank you for the humanity.

Thank you for my incredible company who raised me up every single day, J.

Harrison Ghee, via NBC.

Ghee won for best leading actor in a musical for their role in 'Some Like It Hot.'.

Newell took home the award for best featured actor in a musical for their performance in 'Shucked.'.

Newell took home the award for best featured actor in a musical for their performance in 'Shucked.'.

Thank you for seeing me, Broadway.

I should not be up here as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts.

, Alex Newell, via NBC.

Thank you for seeing me, Broadway.

I should not be up here as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts.

, Alex Newell, via NBC.

And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to, Alex Newell, via NBC.

And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to, Alex Newell, via NBC.

NBC reports that the first full post-pandemic season had 40 productions, including 15 musicals and 24 plays.

'Kimberly Akimbo' took home the award for best musical, while Tom Stoppard's 'Leopoldstadt' was awarded best play.

'Kimberly Akimbo' took home the award for best musical, while Tom Stoppard's 'Leopoldstadt' was awarded best play.

The play, which focuses on Jewish identity, also earned the best director award for Patrick Marber, featured actor for Brandom Uranowitz and costumes for Brigitte Reiffenstuel.

The play, which focuses on Jewish identity, also earned the best director award for Patrick Marber, featured actor for Brandom Uranowitz and costumes for Brigitte Reiffenstuel