Real Madrid 1-1 Man City: Guardiola On Verge Of Champions League Final
Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Jr. gave us a thrilling Champions League Semi-Final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

But does Guardiola have one foot in the final, and is City's famous treble becoming a reality?