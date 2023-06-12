Real Madrid 1-1 Man City: Guardiola On Verge Of Champions League Final

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Jr. gave us a thrilling Champions League Semi-Final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
But does Guardiola have one foot in the final, and is City's famous treble becoming a reality?
Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Jr. gave us a thrilling Champions League Semi-Final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
But does Guardiola have one foot in the final, and is City's famous treble becoming a reality?
Arsenal will discover their 2023/24 Champions League group phase fate when the draw is made in August, but we already know a few..
Saturday night marked the most important night in Manchester City's history as Pep Guardiola's men beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the..