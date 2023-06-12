Interesting Facts About Juneteenth

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, marks the day General Gordon Granger announced to slaves in Galveston, Texas, that they were free.

Here are some things to know about the historic event.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, two and a half years prior to Granger's announcement, but slaves in Texas were not aware that they were free.

The migration of freedpeople to northern regions or to track down family members became known as “the scatter.”.

Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

The Juneteenth flag is full of symbolism, with the bursting “new star” representing a new freedom and a new people