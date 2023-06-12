How to Celebrate Your Dad This Father’s Day

Here are a few activities to do with your dad to make him feel loved.

Cook him brunch, Whip up a spread of his favorite foods at home.

Host a wine or beer tasting, Grab some craft beers and bottles of wine to pair with a charcuterie board.

Plan a movie night, Break out a projector or take your dad to the theater if you’re both comfortable!

Venture outdoors , Go for a hike or take him camping at the nearest National Park.

A simple family game night, Keep it laid back and break out the Monopoly!