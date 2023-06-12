Ukraine Counter-Offensive Update: Four Villages Re-Claimed

Ukraine claims to have re-taken control of several villages in southeastern Ukraine.

This may be the first set of successful results from Ukraine’s much-awaited counter-offensive.

Storozheve, Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka are a cluster of small villages in the western part of the Donetsk region.

The villages Ukraine claims to have liberated are still around 20km north of the main Russian defensive line.

Breaching these lines will likely be very costly for Ukraine.

Even a successful breach attempt would probably result in the loss of many soldiers and vehicles.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is still in the early stages, with both Ukraine and Russia keeping significant forces in reserve.

* Simplified & approximate locations of fortifications and defences.

Based on open-source research by Brady Africk.

Report by Gracex.

