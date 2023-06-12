Sources Claim Ted Kaczynski Died By Suicide in Federal Prison

On June 10, Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, better known as the "Unabomber," died in federal prison at the age of 81.

'The Independent' reports that a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told the Associated Press (AP) that Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell.

AP reports that four people familiar with the matter say that Kaczynski died by suicide, though the official cause of death has yet to be announced.

Kaczynski was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in a federal prison in North Carolina.

In 1996, he was arrested in western Montana, where he was found living in a primitive cabin.

While on trial, Kaczynski pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others between 1978 and 1995.

Computer store owner Hugh Scrutton, advertising executive Thomas Mosser and lobbyist Gilbert Murray were all killed by Kaczynski's homemade bombs.

In 1993, both Yale University computer expert David Gelernter and California geneticist Charles Epstein were maimed by bombs.

Kaczynski was a Harvard-trained mathematician whose manifesto decried the advent of advanced technology.

'The Independent' reports that his arrest in 1995 ended one of the longest and most expensive manhunts in U.S. history