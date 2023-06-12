Garth Brooks Will Sell Bud Light at His New Bar Amid Mulvaney Backlash

When Bud Light decided to partner with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a slew of individuals and organizations boycotted the brand.

But Garth Brooks intends to serve "every brand of beer" at his new establishment in Nashville, despite the controversy, 'New York Post' reports.

I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another, Garth Brooks, via statement .

And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer.

We just are.

It’s not our decision to make, Garth Brooks, via statement .

Our thing is this, if you are let into this house, love one another.

, Garth Brooks, via statement .

If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway, Garth Brooks, via statement .

A grand opening date for the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk has not yet been announced.

'New York Post' reports that Bud Light boycotts have seemingly taken a toll on the brand.

Year-over-year, sales in May fell by 23% to $297.3 million.

