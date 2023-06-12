Garth Brooks Will Sell Bud Light , at His New Bar Amid Mulvaney Backlash.
When Bud Light decided to partner with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a slew of individuals and organizations boycotted the brand.
.
When Bud Light decided to partner with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a slew of individuals and organizations boycotted the brand.
.
But Garth Brooks intends to serve "every brand of beer" at his new establishment in Nashville, despite the controversy, 'New York Post' reports.
.
But Garth Brooks intends to serve "every brand of beer" at his new establishment in Nashville, despite the controversy, 'New York Post' reports.
.
I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another, Garth Brooks, via statement .
And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer.
We just are.
It’s not our decision to make, Garth Brooks, via statement .
Our thing is this, if you are let into this house, love one another.
, Garth Brooks, via statement .
If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway, Garth Brooks, via statement .
A grand opening date for the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk has not yet been announced.
.
'New York Post' reports that Bud Light boycotts have seemingly taken a toll on the brand.
Year-over-year, sales in May fell by 23% to $297.3 million.
.
Year-over-year, sales in May fell by 23% to $297.3 million.