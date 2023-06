Let’s teach our kids the value of hard work!

I've had a firm belief since day 1 that sports & games are perfectly fine in moderation but life skills are lacking severely in young adults today.

We need to do a better job of educating our youth to know what it takes to be self succient.

Now’s the time to dig our heels in & raise the next generation with skills they need to survive.

The future of our world depends on it.