Bus carrying wedding guests in Australian wine region rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25

On a misty evening in Australia’s wine country, tragedy struck as a bus transporting wedding guests veered off the road, resulting in the loss of 10 lives and leaving 25 individuals injured, according to authorities on Monday.
On a misty evening in Australia’s wine country, tragedy struck as a bus transporting wedding guests veered off the road, resulting in the loss of 10 lives and leaving 25 individuals injured, according to authorities on Monday.
ViewThe driver of a bus was charged Monday after the vehicle carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's..
Create your free profile or log in to save this article Create your free profile or log in to save this article CANBERRA — A bus..