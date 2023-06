State Sec. Blinken confirms arrest of US citizen Travis Leake in Russia over drug charges

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference Monday that the Department is gathering information and working on gaining consular access to American citizen Travis Leake, a former paratrooper and musician who was detained in Moscow last Saturday on drug charges.

The Khamovniki District Court of Moscow accused Leake of “engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people” and ruled to keep him in custody until August 6, 2023.