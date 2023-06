Speaker McCarthy: President Trump has “not been treated equally” in classified documents probe

Addressing a group of reporters in Washington Monday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called out the hypocrisy in prosecuting former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents.

Rep.

McCarthy claimed Trump is being treated unequally for storing documents at Mar-a-Lago while President Joe Biden has not been charged for possessing equally classified materials in his garage.