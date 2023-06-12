George Soros' Son Boasts About Meeting With VP Harris

Digging Into the Trump Indictment + Soros Passes the Torch + Fired by the Pronoun Police | Kash, MTG
Rumble
The federal indictment of Donald Trump has been out for three days now. How does it hold up after a weekend of scrutiny? What does..
The federal indictment of Donald Trump has been out for three days now. How does it hold up after a weekend of scrutiny? What does..
Get ready for an episode of Cancel This Show that will have you on the edge of your seat! In a shocking revelation, we uncover the..