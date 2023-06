Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs law prohibiting book bans: ‘Regimes ban books, not democracies’

Governor J.B.

Pritzker signed legislation Monday at the Harold Washington Library Center in downtown Chicago making Illinois the first state to outlaw book bans and defund state libraries that ban books.

“Book bans are about censorship, marginalizing people, marginalizing ideas and facts,” said Gov.

Pritzker.

“We refuse to let a vitriolic strain of white nationalism coursing through our country determine whose histories are told.”