INSANE Adult Show at WHITE HOUSE...WTF

This pride month just gets weirder every single day.

Joe Biden says he is fighting for the transjesters, then proceeds to allow T-people to remove their tops for tiktok on the White House Lawn.

So bizarre!

Then we announce we are a nation of pride with gay flags all over the White House.

California says 7 year olds have the right to transition & begins counting "being gay" as an infertility issue, says insurance should cover costs of surrogacy.

It just goes downhill from here, but we gotta discuss it in real time!

Join us for a crazy episode.