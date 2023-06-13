Open Eyes Ep. 106 - "A House Divided Against Itself."

We’re looking forward to more impactful info from the team this week, building on last week’s powerful insights.

As we enter what is meant to be “Pride Month” in New York City, the team continues to expose the agenda behind promoting this alternate lifestyle and how they are coming for the next generation.

Their plight to rewrite the Biblically-based family model is causing so much compromise in the Church.

While we sit idly by, preaching on tolerance, the next generation is being seduced into a lifestyle without a true identity and without God.