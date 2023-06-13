It appears that our collective anxiety may be relieved - Maybe A Plethora of Things Coming Our Way?

Most of us have had a nagging feeling that things are coming to a head.
Trump is indicted again, the war in Ukraine isn't going like the MSM is telling us.
Nations are rising up against nations and kingdoms against kingdoms and a collective anxiety hangs in the air as we wait in expectancy of something, anything to happen.
Restored Republic came out with one heck of an update today and if just a small percentage of it is true then we are soon in for a wild ride.
Like always, watch and listen to this stuff with a grain of salt.
We might to witness some major societal changes happening.