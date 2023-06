Did they get away with Murder?!? THE 8 DAY BRIDE | The Mysterious death of Christina Kettlewood

On May 20th 1947, The body of 22 year old Christina Kettlewell was found 150 feet from her honeymoon cottage, drown in only 9 inches of water.

An inquest into her death unravelled a confounding tale of elopement, life insurance policies, suicide letters, and an attempted murder.

More than 75 years later, we still have more questions than answers.