'Hair' and 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle crash aged 71

Best known for his Golden Globe nominated role in 1979's 'Hair', Treat Williams has been "the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.”
'Hair' star Treat Williams has died aged 71 following a motorcycle accident on Monday (12.06.23) near Dorset, Vermont.
Treat Williams, the prolific actor best known for playing Dr. Andy Brown on Greg Berlanti’s Everwood and George Berger on..