COLONEL DOUGLAS MACGREGOR & EVA BARTLETT: What's next in Ukraine? | Ukraine Russia War Latest Update

Last night Joe Biden warned of a possible nuclear apocalypse but he neglected to say that it is his own escalation of the Russian/Ukraine conflict that has brought us here.

Colonel Douglas Macgregor and indy journo Eva Bartlett, reporting from Donbass, help Trish unpack an increasingly dangerous war and America’s role in making it worse.