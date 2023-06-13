Grassley Has The Biden Tapes!

Sen.
Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday announced on the Senate floor that the Burisma executive who allegedly paid President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations of them as an “insurance policy.”
Grassley Reveals Existence Of Biden Tapes Related To Bribery Allegations