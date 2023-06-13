Revelation Chapter 4: Reading the Book of Revelation ( NIV )

4 After this I looked, and there before me was a door standing open in heaven.

And the voice I had first heard speaking to me like a trumpet said, “Come up here, and I will show you what must take place after this.” 2 At once I was in the Spirit, and there before me was a throne in heaven with someone sitting on it.

3 And the one who sat there had the appearance of jasper and ruby.

A rainbow that shone like an emerald encircled the throne.

4 Surrounding the throne were twenty-four other thrones, and seated on them were twenty-four elders.

They were dressed in white and had crowns of gold on their heads.

5 From the throne came flashes of lightning, rumblings and peals of thunder.

In front of the throne, seven lamps were blazing.

These are the seven spirits of God.

6 Also in front of the throne there was what looked like a sea of glass, clear as crystal.